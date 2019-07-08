ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: The first semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played between India and New Zealand. The match will start at 3:00 PM ISt and is one of the most anticipated battles as India finished the group stage of the tournament by topping the table and New Zealand was at the fourth position. The match will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket ground. Both the teams are preparing themselves as India, as a team, has performed brilliantly throughout the tournament with just a single defeat while on the other hand, ew Zealand has lost three matches in the tournament.

In a post-match press conference, Virat Kohli has said that the team is completely confident and relaxed as of now and their prime focus is bagging victory in the semi-finals. Virat Kohli also said that just before 11 years, in the under-19 World Cup 2018, he was the Indian Skipper and Kane Williamson was the skipper New Zealand so he will be glad to have an encounter as same as the under-19 world cup after 11 years in the senior world cup. he also said that this battle is going to be one of the most interesting matches as both teams never clashed in the league matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Virat mentioned that their biggest challenges for the semi-final are Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor as they are the strongest assets of the New Zealand team. Kohli stated that they have managed very well in the tournament so far and they are going to leave no stone unturned in order to bag victory in the semi-finals. The Indian skipper concluded his statement by saying that the Indian Cricket team is ready to handle any sort of pressure and they will enter the field with an intention of playing good cricket.