ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Afghanistan match preview: Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan are set to take on Afghanistan-led Gulbadin Naib in a crucial match for the Men in Green at Headingley in Leeds. Pakistan will be eyeing to defeat tournament minnows and take two points which are must for the team. They have boosted their confidence after two consecutive victories against South Africa and New Zealand. The team also outclassed tournament favourites England and surprised all the cricket pundits following a humiliating loss to West Indies.

Pakistan are currently staying at the eight spots with seven points from seven games on the World Cup points table. They have lost to West Indies, Australia and England and one match against Sri Lanka was washed-out. Tomorrow’s match will be Pakistan’s penultimate clash ahead of the game against Bangladesh.

On the other side, Afghanistan have nothing to lose as they were the first team to get knocked out from the ICC’s biggest event. They will certainly try to improve their performance. They will also keep in mind their win against Pakistan in a warm-up match before the beginning of the World Cup. In the last match against India, Afghanistan lost narrowly by a margin of 11 runs at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Cricket pundits have said that Pakistan team are far better than Afghanistan. They are equipped with Babr Azam, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz while Afghanistan posses Mohammed Nabi and Rashid Khan.

Pakistan squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c/wk), Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammed Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Mohammed Aamir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shahdab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Asif Ali, Mohammed Hasnain.

Afghanistan squad: Gulbadin Naib (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Dawlat Zadran, Hamid Hassan, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran.