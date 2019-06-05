ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh will take on New Zealand today at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will be played at The Oval cricket stadium and will commence at around 3 pm (IST).

The match number 9 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played today between Bangladesh and New Zealand at The Oval. Both the teams are full of confidence as they won the first matches in dominating manners. New Zealand had crushed Sri Lanka by a huge margin of 10 wickets. The finalists for 2015 World Cup are eyeing to continue their dominance, while on the other side, underdog Bangladesh surpassed chokers South Africa by 21 runs.

For today’s match, 2 precious points will on stake along with the prestige of heavyweight players.

When is the Bangladesh vs New Zealand match, what is the local time in New Zealand, Bangladesh, India to watch the match?

Bangladesh vs New Zealand match will be played on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. According to the local time (IST), the match will start at 3 pm, while as per the Bangladesh Time, the match will begin at 3:30 pm. In New Zealand (NZST), the match will commence at 9:30 pm.

What TV channel will show live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs New Zealand match?

Bangladesh vs New Zealand LIVE cricket action will be available on the StarSports network.

How to watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand match live online?

Bangladesh vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup stage match can be streamed online on Hotstar.com. The readers can match previews, scores, ball-by-ball written updates and match reports of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 all matches on NewsX.com.

What is the venue for Bangladesh vs New Zealand match?

Bangladesh vs New Zealand match group stage match will be played at The Oval in England.

Squads for Bangladesh vs New Zealand match:

Bangladesh Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi