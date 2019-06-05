The 8th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup is going to take place between India and South Africa. The match will be played at the Rose Bowl cricket stadium located in Southampton, England.

In the 8th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Team India is going to have its first clash against South Africa in the tournament. The match is going to be one of the most breathtaking matches of the tournament as both the teams have big names and game changers. The 9th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup will take place in the Rose Bowl cricket stadium situated in Southampton, England as both the teams are going to battle it out for a strong hold on the points table.

South Africa is in a situation of great pressure as the tea,m has lost its previous matches to England and Bangladesh. Now Faf du Plessis and team are going to face one of the strongest contenders in the tournament, team India. Virat Kohli and team India are not going to leave any stone unturned in order to turn the match in their favour. The South African team is going to miss Dale Stane as he is not playing the tournament due to injury.

While the men in blue are ready to battle it out on the field against South Africa with full confidence as it is going to be there first match. As per the previous warm-up matches, KL Rahul has proved himself as one of the best choice to bat on number four. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma had failed to leave any impact which is matter to worry for the Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

When is India vs South Africa match, what is the local time of India, South Africa to watch the match?

India vs South Africa match will be played on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. The match will commence at 3.00 pm as per the Indian Standard Time (IST) and it will be 11.40 pm as per the South African Standard Time (SAST).

What TV channel will show live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India vs South Africa match?

India vs South Africa LIVE cricket action will be available on the StarSports network and can be watched in Star Sports 2 in English and Star Sports 1 in Hindi.

How to watch India vs South Africa match live online?

India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup stage match can be streamed online on Hotstar.com. And for all the written match updates, previews and match reports of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, readers can subscribe to NewsX.com.

What is the venue for India vs South Africa match?

India vs South Africa group stage match will be played at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton in England.

Squads for India vs South Africa match:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Hashim Amla, Tabraiz Shamsi.