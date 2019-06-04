ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Team India will take on South Africa on Wednesday at Southampton's Rose Bowl stadium. Below is the information about when is India vs South Africa match? Ind Vs RSA match local time? How and where to watch India vs South Africa match live, online streaming in India, in South Africa?

At the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Team India will take on South Africa in their first match of the tournament. It is expected to be another high-intensity game of the tournament as both the teams are studded with big names and match-winners. Southampton’s Rose Bowl cricket stadium in England will host the match where both the teams lock horns for 2 precious points.

South Africa is under great pressure right now as Proteas have lost both their first games against England and Bangladesh. And now the Faf du Plessis and co. have to face one of the favourites for cup and a heavyweight side India. Taking on Virat Kohli and co. is not going to be easy for the African side but the team will be looking forward to perform their best. However, the team will be missing its best pacer Dale Stane who is ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

On the other side, Men in Blue is all set to take on the Proteas challenge and are full of confidence for the first match. In the warm-up match against Bangladesh, the team also found the answer for who will be the number 4 batsman question. KL Rahul had struck a powerful ton and it is expected that Virat Kohli will set Rahul on number 4 to strengthen Indian batting line-up.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are out of form and failed to impress in both the warm-up games, which is a bit of tension for the skipper, but Sharma and Dhawan are known to be the big match players who perform at big events.

When is India vs South Africa match, what is the local time of India, South Africa to watch the match?

India vs South Africa match will be played on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. The match will commence at 3.00 pm as per the Indian Standard Time (IST) and it will be 11.40 pm as per the South African Standard Time (SAST).

What TV channel will show live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India vs South Africa match?

India vs South Africa LIVE cricket action will be available on the StarSports network and can be watched in Star Sports 2 in English and Star Sports 1 in Hindi.

How to watch India vs South Africa match live online?

India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup stage match can be streamed online on Hotstar.com. And for all the written match updates, previews and match reports of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, readers can subscribe to NewsX.com.

What is the venue for India vs South Africa match?

India vs South Africa group stage match will be played at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton in England.

Squads for India vs South Africa match:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Hashim Amla, Tabraiz Shamsi.