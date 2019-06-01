New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka today at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. The match will start today at 3 pm below is the information about When is New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match, SL vs NZ local time for the match, How to watch, online streaming in Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match preview: New Zealand is set to lock horns against Sri Lanka in their first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match is scheduled to be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, which means pacers will enjoy the benefit of the swing. According to India and Sri Lanka time, the match will begin at 3 pm and as per New Zealand time, it will start at 9:30 pm. The ICC Cricket World Cup matches can be live streamed on the Star Sports Network and can be watched online on Hotstar.com.

New Zealand has proved itself earlier against India in a warm-up match, where the swing felled the Indian side’s mighty batsmen. Sri Lanka has not been in great touch since the year began and have been making their way through a series of losses. New Zealand and Sri Lanka have recently faced each other in an ODI series, where the Black Caps swept the Lankans away.

Now, Sri Lanka could end up an easy target for New Zealand as their players are already in tremendous form. Trent Boult has already proved his form by taking four wickets in a warm-up match against Indian side. Likewise, Jimmy Neesham took 3 wickets on the cost of just 26 runs in six overs. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson scored 67 off 87, whereas the backbone Ross Taylor scored a match-winning 71 off 75 balls. The wicketkeeper place is up for grabs between Tom Latham and Tom Blundell. Latham is the more experienced, while Blundell scored a century against the Windies in a warm-up.

For Sri Lanka, Dimuth Karunaratne will have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders. Since Angelo Mathews is playing his last World Cup, it will be important for the veteran to click and lead the side to glory. Lasith Malinga will also shoulder similar weight because this could be his last World Cup as well, and since he is in form because of his Indian Premier League success, he becomes a threat for the Kiwis. Kusal Perera has been handed over the gloves and the responsibility to bat in the middle order. Hence, Sri Lanka cannot be written away as the team holds the potential to change gears, and the game itself, at any moment.

Playing XI:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham/Tom Blundell (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee/Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (wk), Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Isurua Udana, Nuwan Pradeep/Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga

Squads:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera(w), Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Nuwan Pradeep, Angelo Perera, Avishka Fernando