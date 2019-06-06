Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Pakistan is all set to take on Sri Lanka tomorrow at 3:00 PM for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. The match is scheduled to take place at County Ground in Bristol, England. Know where and how to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match online or via live streaming in Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2019: Sarfaraz Ahmed -led Pakistan will lock horns with Dimuth Karunaratne’s Sri Lanka on June 7 at the County Ground in England’s Bristol. The match will commence at around 3 pm and the coin will be tossed 30 minutes before the action begins. It will be the match number 11 of the ICC Cricket World Cup where both the teams keen to mark a victory and add 2 more points to their bag.

Pakistan successfully a victory against the host England team, winning by 14 runs. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, relied on the brilliant performance of Lasith Malinga to overcome their adversaries, Afghanistan, after a rocky beginning.

When and where will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2019 match be held?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match is to take place tomorrow, June 7, 2019, at 3 PM IST at the County Ground in Bristol, England.

What time will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2019 match begin?

The match is set to commence at 3 PM IST. The toss is scheduled at 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match live?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match 2019 will be streamed live on the all Star Sport network channels.

How to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match online?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match will be streamed online on Hotstar. However, only individuals with premium memberships will be able to view live shows. To receive latest live updates of the match developments and scores, log on to Newsx.com.

Squads for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match:

Pakistan squad: Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain ), (wicket-keeper), Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz.

Sri Lanka squad: Avishka Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (wicket keeper), Jeffery Vandersay, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal.