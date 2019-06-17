England opener Jason Roy ruled out for next matches against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka respectively. According to the reports of the England and Wales Cricket Board, Roy has suffered a hamstring injury while fielding in the match against West Indies.

England opener Jason Roy is going to miss next two matches as he has suffered a left hamstring injury. Roy has suffered the injury while fielding during England’s match against West Indies. According to the reports from England and Wales Cricket Board on Monday, Jason Roy will miss the Tuesday’s match against Afghanistan at the Old Trafford and the match against Sri Lanka at Headingley on Friday. Roy underwent an MRI scan on Saturday in London. As Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, both teams are not showing their best performance at the World Cup, in-form batsman Jason Roy’s absence will not be proved as a matter of headache for England.

Meanwhile, England skipper Eion Morgan, also have suffered a back spasm in the match against West Indies in the field and could not bat like Jason Roy. England skipper had undergone a scan at the weekend. According to the ECB, the team management will monitor Morgan’s condition over the next 24 hours ahead of England match against Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Jason Roy has suffered the hamstring injury during England’s tour of West Indies earlier this year. Roy has been showing a great performance in this World Cup. He hit a fifty in England’s opening match against South Africa and scored a brilliant 153 against Bangladesh. Roy got out for 14 in the match against Pakistan which England lost unexpectedly by 14 runs.