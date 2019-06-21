Firm favourite India will look to seal the two points available in the match against Afghanistan with another clinical performance. Afghanistan, on the other hand, will look to improve their game and give a fight to this world-beating Indian team.

The Indian team riding high on confidence on supreme performances in this ICC World Cup 2019 will come up against a promising Afghanistan who has failed to live up to the promises it had shown in the ICC World Cupp qualifier and other tournaments preceding this world cup. their batsmen have failed to cope up with the quality of bowling they have faced and Bowlers have taken a severe battering from other champion teams.

Virat Kohli and his men will lock horns against the underdogs Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Ageas Bowl stadium in Southampton. The match will commence at 3 PM IST and will be shown live on Star sports network.

KL Rahul, slotted in as an opener in the last match against Pakistan didn’t give the chance to the fans to miss Dhawan and he will look to continue his superb form in this world cup and make the most of the chances. The Indian team was hit by another injury scare when Vijay Shanker was hit on the foot by a yorker from Bumrah in the nets but he regained fitness just in time to make the fight for the number four spot much more interesting.

Afghanistan will chase consistency from their batsmen and control from their bowlers after taking huge plundering at the hands of England in the last match. English Captain Eoin Morgan got stuck into Rashid Khan, their best bowler and struck him for long sixes for his record-breaking hundred. Their bowlers have failed to apply pressure for a long period of time and Batsmen have failed to negotiate the quality bowling being offered to them in this World cup 2019. The controversy between the head Coach Phil Simmons and the former chairman of selectors hasn’t helped their cause either in the ICC World Cup 2019.

The match will be played at the Ageas bowl ground in Southampton which generally has flat pitches for the ODIs and batsmen have posted huge scores on this ground in past and whichever team will win toss will look to bat first and post a huge total on the board. The ball will spin inthe the second inning that will make both the bowling attack more lethal.

Expected XIs :

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Noor Ali Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Ikram Ali Khil, Aftab Alam, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman