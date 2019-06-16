India beat Pakistan ICC cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and men defeated Pakistan for the 7th time in World Cup history today. Team India broke the hearts of people today and forced them to break their TV sets too.

India beat Pakistan: In an enthralling encounter between India and Pakistan in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli and men defeated the arch-rivals with a huge margin. It was the 7th time when Men in Blue handed over humiliating defeat to the neighbours in the world championship. The match was played at the Old Trafford stadium of Manchester in England on Super Sunday.

India’s outstanding performances in every department made the fans happy and sparked the celebrations. Indians across the globe celebrated the win by distributing sweets and bursting crackers. While people in Pakistan broke their television sets for the 7th time. Sarfraz Ahmed and army lost the #MaukaMauka (chance) to celebrate once again and their sweets and crackers were wasted. Disappointed Pakistani fans let out their anger by coining slogans against the Men in Green.

In the ICC Cricket World Cup history, India and Pakistan have played 7 matches together and Men in Blue have outclassed them Pakistan on all 7 occasions.

#PakVsIndia Pakistan TV shops are gearing up for exciting sales mania after this match.(think different) you know what i mean😉 😂😂😂 #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/o88Gpe7s6U — Shanmuga sundaram (@shannsundar) June 16, 2019

TV 📺Repair shops Pakistan me Aaj Full night open rahegi #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/ES09G2nPzs — Firaz (@MrFiraz) June 16, 2019

After losing the match Tv be like in pakistan: pic.twitter.com/i2Imne2DM9 — Anmol🇮🇳 (@Memer_bhoi) June 16, 2019

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul started the game in dominating manner as they struck 140 and 57 runs. Rohit Sharma took 105 balls to hit his 24th ODI century. His innings was studded with 14 fours and 3 sixes.

KL Rahul also proved his potential, who replaced Shikhar Dhawan, by scoring a half-century. He took 78 balls to add 57 runs with 2 sixes and 3 fours. He had got a good start but failed to convert his innings into a ton. After his dismissal, Indian skipper Virat Kohli took the charge and scored 77 runs off 65 balls with the help of 7 fours.

The bowling department also performed equally well. All-rounder Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya and spinner Kuldeep Yadav took 2 wickets each and sealed the victory for India.