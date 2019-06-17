The most anticipated clash between India and Pakistan turned out to be another damp squib in the world cup. India maintained its supremacy against Pakistan by increasing the lead to 7-0 against its long-time arch rival. The result was expected given in the kind of form the teams were in but the margin of defeat showed the gulf between the team.

At Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket stadium in England, India outclassed Pakistan by 89 runs. The match officials shortened the target to 136 runs in 5 overs by DL method due to rain. The Indian team dominated the game from the word go. Pakistan was up against an inform Indian team hungry for a massive win. The Pakistani team looked lacklustre from the ball one and every bowler except Mohammad Amir bowled without proper plans and real intent.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul started the game in dominating manner as they struck 140 and 57 runs. Rohit Sharma took 105 balls to hit his 24th ODI century. His innings was studded with 14 fours and 3 sixes.

KL Rahul also proved his potential, who replaced Shikhar Dhawan, by scoring a half-century. He took 78 balls to add 57 runs with 2 sixes and 3 fours. He had got a good start but failed to convert his innings into a ton. After his dismissal, Indian skipper Virat Kohli took the charge and scored 77 runs off 65 balls with the help of 7 fours.

Weakened by Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s injury, Kohli threw the ball to Vijay Shankar and what a surprise pick that turned out to be. He struck the big blow on the first delivery by dismissing an in-form Imam-ul-Haq and later came back to dismiss the Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed with a well disguised slower ball.

Babar Azam and Fakhar Azam stitched a hundred run partnership to keep Pakistan in the game but Kuldeep struck twice to remove Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman to shake up the batting line up of Pakistan. Hardik Pandya, too, chipped in with two big wickets in an over dismissing Hafeez and Malik on consecutive balls.