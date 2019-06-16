India has registered a historic win in one of the most anticipated clashes of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against Pakistan which was played at the Old Trafford Stadium. Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first but as far the match was concerned, this decision proved to be wrong as the men in blue delivered a terrific performance and scored 336 runs in 50 overs. The match got reduced to 40 overs for Pakistan and they were supposed to make 136 runs in 65 overs. India won the game by 89 runs.

Rohit Sharma, the vice-captain of the Indian team, played a very impressive inning and score 140 runs. Through this, he surpassed Sachin and Virat in making maximum centuries in the world cup. This was Sharma’s 24th ODI century and second century in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Indian skipper Virat Kohli also left no stone unturned and thrashed the Pakistani bowlers and made 77 runs. The captain of Indian Cricket team, Virat Kohli and the vice-captain, Rohit Sharma played a major role in taking India to such a big score. In the first innings, Mohammed Amir major wickets of India including Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. In the mid of the game, there was a time when the match stopped due to rain but soon the match resumed and no modification was done to the number of overs.

Pakistan came to bat in the second inning of the match but they lost their first wicket, Imam-ul-Haq at a very early stage. After that Babar Azam came to bat and he, along with Fakhar Zaman, partnered for the second wicket and they made more than 100 runs. That was the time in the game when it looked like that the team is going to have a stronghold in the game but as soon as Babar Azam lost his wicket at a score of 48 runs, the game went into India’s favour. Fakhar Zaman made it look like that he is going to make the game go in the favour of Pakistan but he went down at a score of 62 runs. After that point, Pakistan lost some early wickets like Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik. This made them lose the game to India as the team was at a score of 117 runs with a loss of two wickets after 24 overs and just in a blink of an eye, Pakistan came to a score of 129 runs with a loss of five wickets after 27 overs. The man of the match title is bagged by Rohit Sharma.

Fans from all over the world are reacting on India’s victory and the epic match played between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Here are some of the Tweets.

Dada during commentary: Michael Clarke: All I see is blue t-shirts and Indian flags all around the stands… Not much green in the stands.. Saurav Ganguly: You are absolutely right… Costly tickets may be!

😂😂😂#INDvsPAK — Gayathri (@Yath_lol) June 16, 2019

There was no need to play that shot. And Rohit Sharma knows that. Never seen Hitman so angry on the field. Missed double century by 60 runs but put India on the winning position. Boy slayed well. 👏🔥🙏#IndiaVsPakistan #INDvPAK #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/d5OhHXFP0Q — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) June 16, 2019

ICC should consider this design for their cricket stadiums in England #rains #IndvsPak pic.twitter.com/Tw5kFBiPav — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 16, 2019

Meanwhile Pakistanis as soon as they heard rain strikes Manchester. #INDvsPAK #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/7hzlIbdGIp — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) June 16, 2019