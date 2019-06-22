India vs Afghanistan, Ind vs Afg, ICC World Cup 2019 LIVE updates: Virat Kohli and his men will lock horns against the underdogs Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton. Virat Kohli has won the toss and India will bat first.

India vs Afghanistan, Ind vs Afg, ICC World Cup 2019 LIVE updates: Virat Kohli and Co. will play its fifth match against Afghanistan in the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton. Currently, India holds the fourth spot on the World Cup points table followed by Australia, New Zealand and England. Today’s match is indeed not an esay task for Gulbadin Naib-led Afghanistan, which has lost all the five matches played in the ICC World Cup 2019 so far. While fans are looking forward to high-voltage innings, the bad weather of England can take over the much-awaited battle.

During India vs Pakistan match too, the weather had played the spoilsport in the second innings of the match. Earlier on June 13, India’s match against was called off against New Zealand due to constant rain in the area. Now, the UK meteorological department had predicted that while weather would remain sunny during the day, it could get cloudy during the night time. The weather forecast has shown no chances of rains so far. While maximum temperature could reach a maximum of 24 degrees Celcius, the minimum is expected to be 11 degrees Celcius.

So far, India’s performance in the World Cup 2019 has been phenomenal, however, the injuries to key players like Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar has raised the bar of hardships for India.

Here are India vs Afghanistan, Ind vs Afg, ICC World Cup 2019 LIVE updates: