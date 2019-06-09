India vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: The Oval cricket stadium in London will witness the 14th match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. India will take on Australia in one of the biggest clashes of the tournament and it will be interesting to finally witness that who would emerge as the winner.

India vs Australia, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India have won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in Match 14 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Virat Kohli and squad have not been in touch against Australia since 2019 as they lost the home series against Oz. Australia, on the other hand, has been in the tremendous form whether it be a series against Men in Blue in India or against Pakistan in Dubai. India vs Australia is going to be very crucial as both the teams have their best ODI players, that too in the form. Though skipper Virat Kohli is struggling with the form, Vice Captain Rohit Sharma has recently scored a ton against South Africa, in an opener match.

India started their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa and won the match by 6 wickets. In a match against South Africa, Rohit Sharma scored 122 runs off 144 balls, Virat Kohli played struggling innings of 18 runs in 34 balls. Likewise, KL Rahul scored just 26 runs off 42 balls and Shikhar Dhawan remained a failure.

On the other hand, Mitchell Starc is going to be the major threat for the Indian team, because they haven’t faced him since the 2015 Cricket World Cup. Also, Men in Blue have no such exposure of playing in The Oval, London, as they have played two matches so far resulting defeat in them.

India vs Australia is going to tough prediction as a comeback of David Warner and Steven Smith has given Australians a strong back to rely on. David Warner after serving a one-year ban made a roaring comeback in Indian Premier League and titled the Orange Cap for most runs in IPL 2019. Likewise, Steven Smith has recently scored 76 runs off 103 balls against West Indies.

Also, if we are discussing Steven Smith, Nathan-Coulter-Nile can’t be neglected as he played ferocious innings of 92 runs off just 60 balls. Hence, both the teams are balanced, and the battle is going to be very crucial.