India Vs Australia ICC World Cup 2019: The ICC World Cup 2019 tournament has become an interesting feast to the eyes for all the match lovers. Today at 3 pm, Australia and India will play 14th match of the tournament, on June 9, 2019, at the iconic Kennington Oval in London. While Aaron Finch's team will be in a strong position at confidence and scoreboard level, at the same time, Virat Kohli's Men in blue will also be not far behind in the race after winning the first match against South Africa.

India Vs Australia ICC World Cup 2019: Australia and India will have a face-off in today’s 14th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the iconic Kennington Oval in London. The match will begin at 3:00 PM IST, 9:30 AM GMT. It will be interesting to watch both teams playing on the field. Australia seems to be in a good form after winning two matches of the tournament.

Aaron Finch’s kangaroos had first defeated Afghanistan and then won a neck-to-neck match West Indies. Similarly, India is also in a good position which has played one match till now. Virat Kohli’s men had defeated South Africa by six wickets.

It's a #CWC19 blockbuster as Australia take on India from 7:30pm AEST at The Oval! 📺: Fox Cricket & 9Gem

📱💻: @kayosports: https://t.co/gfWErvMKwP

📻: ABC, Crocmedia, Macquarie pic.twitter.com/URUYrhjigR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 9, 2019

Looking at their previous match performances, there is no end to our curiosity to watch today’s crucial match.

If we take overall scoreboard in the ICC World Cup then, Australia has an 8-3 record against India and had lost once in seven meetings. Going by the records, Australia seemed to be a strong team against India. No doubt, it will be tough and a big challenge for India to beat Australia.

The pitch history has favoured the batsmen so far. The Kennington Oval pitch is quite popular for batting but surprisingly in the previous matches, New Zealand and Bangladesh, both the teams had struggled in terms of timing with the bat.

PTV Sports will telecast in Pakistan with an online live stream on Sonyliv.com.

All the World Cup 2019 matches can be viewed on- Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 in Hindi, Star Sports HD. While online Hotstar.com and Hotstar app will live stream all the games.

The coverage will be available in English, Hindi and several other Indian regional languages. Fox Sports will broadcast the match live for the viewers in Australia. Kayo Sports and Foxtel Sports website and app will provide online streaming of the match in Australia.