India Vs Australia: Watch India Vs Australia match today at 3 PM IST, India time, Australia time, online, live streaming in India, Australia, Pakistan

India Vs Australia: The Indian cricket team is all set to take on the Australian Cricket team led by Aaron Finch today at The Oval Stadium in London at 3:00 PM. This will be the 14th match of ICC World Cup 2019 and Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will be facing a significant challenge against Australia, who have had a splendid start to the tournament, winning both matches against Afghanistan and West Indies. Both the teams are in good ranks on the ICC World Cup Cricket table and both will face-off to maintain the top spots.

When is India vs Australia match, what is the local time in India, Australia, Pakistan to watch the match?

India vs Australia match has been scheduled to be held at the Kennington Oval in London. The match will start at 10:30 AM (local time) in London and at and 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time or IST and in Pakistan at 2:30 PM. India and Australia match today marks the 14th straight match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Which TV channel will show live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia vs West Indies match?

India vs Australia LIVE cricket match will be streamed on the StarSports network channels.

Where to Watch Australia Vs India Match today?

The India Vs Australia match will be broadcasted live on StarSports network. Internet users can follow the channels on various online platforms.

How to watch India Vs Australia match online?

India Vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup match is also live streamed on Hotstar. To get the latest updates readers on match previews, scores of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 keep visiting NewsX.com.

What is the venue for India Vs Australia match?

India VS Australia match will be played at The Oval Stadium in London at 3:00 PM.

Squads for India Vs Australia match:

Indian Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australian Squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins