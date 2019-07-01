India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Team India will face Bangladesh in the match number 40 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Virat Kohli-led side will try to bounce back to the winning track and add 2 more points to the tally.

Nottingham’s Edgbaston cricket stadium is all set to host another enthraling battle between India and Bangladesh on Tuesday, July 2. It will be the match number 40 of the ICC Cricket World 2019 and Virat Kohli-led side would be eyeing to qualify for the semis with two more points. Encounter with Bangladesh will be a good chance for Team India as they have an upper-hand and can surpass the Bangla Tigers. Although, they lost their last against England at the same stadium but on Tuesday, Virat Kohli and Co will be donning the blue colour jersey again.

On the other side, Butterfinger Bangladesh is looking forward to qualify for the World Cup semis, meaning a defeat against India would end their chances to go further and the game against Pakistan will be only a formality then. Bangladesh is currently at the 6th spot on the points tally, 3 points behind fourth-placed England.

India and Bangladesh head to head:

Both the teams have locked horns 35 times in the international platform, India has won 29 matches while Bangladesh bagged only 5 wins. Notably, India vs Bangladesh matches always have been nail-biting encounters and Bangladesh was the team who had knocked out India in the 2007 World Cup.

Bangladesh Squad

Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed

India Squad

Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Agarwal, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar