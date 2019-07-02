India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma struck the 26th ODI century of his career and gave an explosive start to men in blue to post a gigantic total against Bangladesh at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday slammed a blitzkrieg ton against Bangladesh. It was Rohit Sharma’s 26th ODI century and 4th of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Shinning at the Edgbaston cricket stadium, Sharma also clinched many titles— highest scorer at the ICC Cricket World Cup, Player to hit the maximum number of boundaries, player to hit the maximum number of sixes in ODI Cricket.

Rohit Sharma took 90 balls to complete his century. In this world tournament, Rohit Sharma has been in outstanding form, he has scored 122, 57, 140, 1, 18, 102 runs at the tournament.