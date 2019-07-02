India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma struck the 26th ODI century of his career and gave an explosive start to men in blue to post a gigantic total against Bangladesh at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday slammed a blitzkrieg ton against Bangladesh. It was Rohit Sharma’s 26th ODI century and 4th of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Shinning at the Edgbaston cricket stadium, Sharma also clinched many titles— highest scorer at the ICC Cricket World Cup, Player to hit the maximum number of boundaries, player to hit the maximum number of sixes in ODI Cricket.

Rohit Sharma took 90 balls to complete his century. In this world tournament, Rohit Sharma has been in outstanding form, he has scored 122, 57, 140, 1, 18, 102 runs at the tournament. Except for England, Team India has defeated every opponent and Rohit Sharma gave strong start on most of the occasions. He also completed his 1000 runs in 2019 and most importantly his all runs have helped team India to register victories.

He has become the 3rd player after Aaron Finch (1138) and Usman Khawaja (1067) to reach 1000 ODI runs in 2019.

102 100* today, and he's still going. Rohit Sharma's #CWC19 campaign just gets better and better. #TeamIndia | #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/iYyZRYmI46 — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019

Team India was all-dominating at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and had crushed the Bangladeshi challenge as Rohit Sharma scripted the victory with a powerful ton. India was at the top of the points table after as Virat Kohli and men had defeated every team except England.

Bangladesh Squad

Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed

India Squad

Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Agarwal, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar