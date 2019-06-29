India vs England, Ind vs Eng match preview, know how to watch India vs England match live online, India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India local time, England local time.

India vs England, Ind vs Eng match preview, know how to watch India vs England match live online, India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India local time, England local time: Host England will face Virat Kohli and men on Sunday at the Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match number 38. The match will begin at 3 pm according to the Indian Standard-Times (IST), while it will be 10:30 am in England. The match is expected to be another high-voltage match as both the teams are studded with match-winning players who can turn the table around at any moment. India and England have competed 7 times in the ICC Cricket World Cup history and both the teams won 3-3 times, while 1 match was washed out due to rain.

It is going to be another nail-biter as Eoin Morgan and men are eyeing to stop India’s winning streak and Virat Kohli and men are looking forward to continue the dominance.

India vs England: India vs England match preview, how to watch India vs England match live online, India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match timings:

When and where is India vs England ICC world cup 2019 match?

India vs England match will take place at the Edgbaston cricket ground on June 30 at 3 PM IST. According to the

Which TV channel will show live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India vs England match?

India vs England match can be seen on the StarSports Network in both standard and HD formats. For the English commentary, viewers can tune to StarSports 1 and for the Hindi commentary, they can tune to StarSports 1 Hindi.

How to watch India vs England match online?

India vs England match can be streamed online through Hotstar. One needs to have a premium subscription to watch the full match. For all the written match updates and score, readers can subscribe to the NewsX.com.

What is the venue for India vs England?

India vs England match is scheduled to be held at the Edgbaston cricket ground and the match is expected to be a nail-biter.

The line-up for the India vs England match:

England Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Jason Roy, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson

India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja