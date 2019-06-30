India vs England: After a wrong decision in the 11th over, umpire Aleem Dar got trolled on social media sites. Tweeple also targetted Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni who is known as the DRS master. See posts below.

India vs England: Team India played with England at the Edgbaston stadium of Birmingham in England in the match number 38 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. It was a crucial match for England as they are surviving on the edge and their chance to qualify for the semis on stake. If England beat India on Sunday then they will qualify for the next round, but if they lose they then their journey will come to an end and their last match against New Zealand will be only a formality.

In the match today, when Indian was keen to get the first breakthrough, Virat Kohli called Hardik Pandya to bowl. In the 11th over of the English innings, Hardik Pandya bowled a shortish delivery down the leg side and Aleem Dar adjudged it wide. Pandya, however, went for a huge appeal for caught behind but Dhoni behind the stumps did not appeal at all.

India did not use their DRS and Jason Roy got a narrow escape. He scored 66 runs off 57 balls including 4 boundaries and 2 sixes.

This whole episode sparked row and tweeple trolled MS Dhoni and umpire Aleem Dar:

Pak, Sri, Ban fans looking at Indian bowlers & Aleem Dar be like🤣🤣🤣#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/dGnPy70JLH — MEER MUJTABA MUGHAL (@mujtabamir99) June 30, 2019

This was given not out by Pakistani Umpire (Aleem Dar) and Pak fans are furious about it🤣🤣#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/h88RCL16Kp — MEER MUJTABA MUGHAL (@mujtabamir99) June 30, 2019

Aleem Dar is the only Pakistani who doesn't want India to win this match. Lagta hai liberal hai salaa. 😡#INDvENG #Aleemdar — Datta Maske (@DattaMaske) June 30, 2019

#INDvENG Score Aleem Dar.. 1

Pakistan.. …0 — Dr Nagesh M N (@BhagatBarath) June 30, 2019

We are trying to help Pakistani Cricket team reach semifinals and Pakistani umpire has just given a decision against us. #INDvENG #ENGvIND #ICCWorldCup2019 — Prakash Vishwakarma (@english_fluent_) June 30, 2019

Rare historic day when TV sets would be broken in Pakistan if India lose the match. 🤪🍔🙃 #INDvENG #IndiavsEngland Aleem Dar #India #OrangeIsTheNewBlue pic.twitter.com/cZwjxMtvjj — Siddhartha singh (@sid_varanasi) June 30, 2019