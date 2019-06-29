The temperature has raised ahead of the India vs England match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. After Pakistan former cricketers Basit Ali and Sikander Bakht, now English cricketer Moeen Ali had piped up against Virat Kohli-led Team India.

Days after former Pakitan batsman Basit Ali had said that India may allow their opponent in the last match to win to make it difficult for Pakistan to qualify for ICC World Cup 2019 semi-finals, former pacer Sikander Bakht cried the same during a TV show. Bakht, who played 26 Tests and 27 ODIs for Pakistan during the ’70s and ’80s, on Saturday said that Virat Kohli and men may plot a conspiracy to make sure Safaraz Ahmed’s men don’t make it to the next round.

Sikander Bakht said once Team India passes the knockout stage, they may lose their last match to ensure that Pakistan gets knocked out of the tournament.

Joining the chorus, in an interview, English all-rounder Moeen Ali said that he is eyeing the most valuable wicket of Indian captain Virat Kohli when India and England will lock horns on Sunday, June 30 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Ali said that he has played a lot of cricket with Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and it will come in handy and dislodging the bails of a player like Virat Kohli’s calibre is a big thing.

In his blog for The Guardian, Moeen Ali wrote, Virat will be there to score runs for India, while he will be there to get him out. It means a lot to get a player like him out but you can still be friends trying to do it.