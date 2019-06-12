India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Dream 11 prediction: The article is about How to play Dream 11, India vs New Zealand match preview, best in-form players and playing XI for ICC Cricket World Cup match number 18.

India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Dream 11 prediction, How to play Dream 11, India vs New Zealand match preview, best in-form players and playing XI: England’s Trent Bridge stadium in Nottingham is all set to host another enthralling battle of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match number 18 will be played between India and New Zealand, where both the sides will be hoping to surpass each other and continue their winning streak.

So far at the tournament, both the team have been unbeaten and are on number 1 and 3 position. New Zealand is at the top of the charts with 3 wins and 6 points, while Team India has won played 2 matches and with 4 points Virat Kohli and co. are on the number 3 position.

In case the rain interrupts play, India will get 1 point and with 5 points team India will move to the 2nd position.

Cricket enthusiasts who love to predict about the game, what will happen on the next ball, who will be the best players of the day and winners of the match can play Dream 11 by simply following the steps mentioned below.

Steps to play Dream 11

Step 1: Open the Dream 11 app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Select 11 players best players from both sides who you think will be the star performers of India vs New Zeland match.

Step 3: Name captain and vice-captain of your choice out of selected 11 players.

Step 4: Save the team.

Step 5: Hit the continue button, select the contest you want to participate in.

Step 6: Pay the entry fees through payment gateways and you’ll get a notification for confirmation of joining.

Rule to play Dream 11:

The participants can choose only 7 players from 1 team.

One needs to select 1 wicketkeeper, 4-5 batsmen, 3-4 all rounders and 3 bowlers.

Every player needs to select his best 11 out in only 100 credit points.

Predicted best Dream 11 team:

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Colin de Grandhomme

All-rounder: Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult

Squads for India vs New Zealand match:

India

Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor