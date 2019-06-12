India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: How to watch India vs New Zealand match live, online; India vs New Zealand match timings in India, in New Zealand; India vs New Zealand teams, best players to watch

India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Team India will take on New Zealand at the Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium of Nottingham in England. Both the teams have been unbeaten so far at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and would be eyeing to continue their dominance. Virat Kohli and men are at seventh heaven as they defeated defending champion Australia in their last match, while Kiwis are at the top of the table by winning all their respective games.

When is India vs New Zealand match, what is the local time in India and New Zealand to watch the match?

India vs New Zealand will be played on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Trent Bridge cricket stadium in Nottingham. According to the Indian Standard Time (IST), the match will kick-off at 3 PM, while according to New Zealand daylight time, the match will commence at 10:30 PM.

Which TV channel will show live coverage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand match?

The Star Sports Network will telecast India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match. The viewers can switch on to Star Sports 2 for English commentary and Star Sports 1 for Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs New Zealand match online?

India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup match can be live streamed on Hotstar.com. To watch the match online, one should have a premium membership of the Hotstar.com. For the written match updates, previews, scores of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 readers can follow the NewsX.com.

What is the venue for India vs New Zealand match?

India vs New Zealand match will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Squads for India vs New Zealand match:

India

Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor