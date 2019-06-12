Putting a halt at the speculations for India’s second opener with Rohit Sharma, in place of Shikhar Dhawan, Team’s batting coach Sanjay Bangar told the media that number 4 batsman KL Rahul is likely to open the inning in the next match, said reports. Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out for next 3 weeks as he got injured during India vs Australia match at The Oval. Team India is scheduled to play against New Zealand on Thursday, June 13 at the Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium of Nottingham in England.

On the eve of the game against New Zealand, Sanjay Bangar said, as far as Shikhar is concerned, team management is observing the left-hander and it will take some time, around 10 or 12 days to figure out where he stands.

Bangar added that officials will be in a better position to take a call and inform the media about Dhawan’s thumb injury. The team doesn’t want to miss out a precious inform player who is a big match-winner.