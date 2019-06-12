India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match preview: Virat Kohli and co. will take on Kane Willaimson and men at the Trent Bridge stadium of Nottingham in England on Wednesday, June 13, at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The gloomy sky and Shikhar Dhawan’s thumb injury have become serious reasons for tension for Indian skipper Virat Kohli and team management. The rain in regular intervals in Nottingham washed out India’s practice day ahead of the clash with New Zealand. The BlackCaps had defeated Men in Blue in the warm-up match and Indians were hoping to retaliate by clinching 2 points and move to the second position of the ICC Cricket World Cup points table. There are chances that rain may interrupt Wednesday’s match as Weather Forcast has predicted sprinkles and strong winds. If this happened, still Team India will surpass host England and move to the second spot on the charts.

The second big problem for Virat Kohli is Shikhar Dhawan’s unavailability, who has been ruled out for the next three weeks but will travel with the team. The left-handed batsman, who scored a ton against Australia in the last match, is likely to miss high-voltage games against New Zealand and Pakistan on June 13 and 16 respectively.

India vs New Zealand will be match number 18 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and Nottingham’s Trent Bridge stadium will host the enthralling encounter. The Kiwis are on top in terms of World Cup records as both the teams have come 7 times head to head out of which New Zealand won 4 matches and India tasted triumph of rest 3 occasions.

India vs New Zealand match details:

Date: Thursday, 13th June 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Squads for India and New Zealand:

India

Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor