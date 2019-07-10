India Vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019 semi-final match: India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final will be resumed on Tuesday match at Old Trafford in Manchester. Till 47th over New Zealand's innings was doing perfectly fine. Only when rain occurred, the game was put on a halt.

India Vs New Zealand, World Cup 2019 semi-final match: India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final was called off on Tuesday and will be resumed on Wednesday at Old Trafford in Manchester. The game was continuing in a decently till the 47th over of New Zealand’s innings, when suddenly rain occurred and forced the players to come out of the field.

With New Zealand at 211 for 5 and Ross Taylor still playing in the middle order, all eyes will be on weather in today’s match. This means that the match will be resumed if weather permits- as a full 50-overs-a-side contest. If it will rain, the match may be shortened. Still, India has to bat at least 20 overs for a completed match. If the match is incompleted, India is still through the final, after having finished higher in the league stage.

In the previous match, the game’s momentum occurred in the 44th over, when Taylor scored half-century off 73 balls with his trademark shovel-sweep for six off Chahal. Now, as per reports, India could have been set on the revised target between 148 in 20 overs and 237 in 46. Though the sky is expected to be cloudy throughout the day, a no-result has no possibility.

India players:

If Chahal returns, nobody knows who will be dropped. Kuldeep Yadav, other wrist spinners in the squad, hasn’t been impressive. A situation can occur that Kuldeep might be left out and Jadeja will be kept in the XI. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had replaced Mohammed Shami in the previous match, is also expected to play.

New Zealand players:

Opener Henry Nicholls fails to impress with the willow. After being replaced with Colin Munro, he had managed to score zero and eight in his last two matches. Munro, who lost his wicket at 12, zero and nine before being dropped is expected to return.