India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: One of the most anticipated clashes of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is going to take place between India and Pakistan on June 16, 2019. This will be the 22nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and the game will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground. Team India got a proper time for preparation as the match against New Zealand was called off due to rain. Virat Kohli tackled the razzmatazz surrounding India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019 clash and said in response that he and his team are ready to take the game on. Virat also said that the match is more than exciting and madness for those who have never been a part of the clash before, but for the other experienced people present in the dressing room and the match is all about representing their skills as they all are going to play the match professionally.

Indian skipper mentioned at India vs New Zealand post-match interview that as soon as they enter the field, it’s all calm around them, all the excitement and enthusiasm is for the guys who are going to witness this for the first time. He concluded his statement by saying that for the players who are experienced enough and have faced this situation many times, the match will be about representing their skills as they are professionals and the team feels honoured to be a part of such an event.

India is going to have a face-off with Pakistan, on one hand India is maintaining its winning streak as previously the team defeated Australia and South Africa in the game so far, while on the other hand, India’s arch-rival, Pakistan have lost two matches out of the 4 matches played till now in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.