India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Indian skipper Virat Kohli said Pakistan match is like other World Cup matches. Team India has the potential to beat any side, if boys perform well.

India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: A day before the enthralling battle with Pakistan, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, in a press conference at the Manchester, said, that game with Pakistan is only like other World Cup matches. He said that the atmosphere in the Indian dressing room is same like regular days. Captain Kohli told the media that the team literally has discussed nothing different. “The atmosphere in the dressing room is the same. No one game is more important or more special than the other,” Virat Kohli said.

Virat Kohli said that if team played well, then boy have the potential to beat anyone. Nothing changes according to the opposition. For the players, it is very important to be professional, be it any team they are up against.

VIrat Kohli ahead of #INDvsPAK match tomorrow : If we play well, we can beat anyone. Nothing changes according to the opposition. For the players, it is very important to be professional, be it any team you are up against. pic.twitter.com/0QlpiDoJdU — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2019

Team India is scheduled to take on Pakistan on June 16 at Manchester’s Old Trafford Stadium and fans are excited for another nail-biting encounter.