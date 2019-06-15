India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match preview: Virat Kohli and men are all set to face Sarfraz Ahmed and army on June 16 at Manchester's Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in England. Both the team will be battling for 2 crucial points on Sunday.

Manchester's Old Trafford Cricket Stadium is all set to host the most exciting and enthralling encounter between India vs Pakistan at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The high-voltage match will commence at 3 pm in India and at 2:30 pm in Pakistan. On Super Sunday, cricket peers across the world will once again witness another chapter in the all-time greatest rivalry of India and Pakistan. As we all know, India vs Pakistan cricket match is not just about the game, it's about the prestige and emotions of millions of cricket enthusiasts living across both the sides of the India Pakistan border.

Both the teams are loaded with match-winners and fans don’t accept anything less than a victory, whenever it comes to arch-rivals India vs Pakistan match. Taking a look at the records, Men in Blue are far much ahead of Pakistan as they defeated mercilessly Pakistan in every meeting of the ICC Cricket World Cup. Or in other words, Pakistan never tasted a victory against India when it comes to the world championship.

Even in the 1992 World Cup, which Pakistan had won, India had outclassed the neighbors by 43 runs. For his heroic inning, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was named as Man of Match.

This will be the 7th neck to neck contest between India and Pakistan, where Sarfraz Ahmed and men will try to change the records. Saying it in the advertisers’ language, it will be the seventh Mauka Mauka (chance) for Pakistan to put their best strength and try to surpass India. Although they wasted their money on crackers and sweets every time as Indian stars soiled their party by handing over the humiliating defeats.

India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 What to expect:

Like every time, another jaw-dropping encounter is expected to take place when India will lock horns against Pakistan. Cricket pundits have predicted raining sixes at the Manchester on June 16 when 2 great cricketing nations will compete at the stage round.

Although overall records back Pakistan as both teams have played 131-matches together and Pakistan won 73 matches, while India triumphed on 54 occasions. 4 matches were drawn.

Squads for India vs Pakistan:

India

Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/capt), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir