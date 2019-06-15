India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match Australia timing, TV channel, how to watch the match online, live streaming: India will face arch-rival Pakistan on June 16 in Manchester. The intense battle between Mohammad Amir and Rohit Sharma will be followed keenly.

India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match Australia timing: Upcoming Sunday will see the clash of titans in the ICC World Cup when India will take on Pakistan at the Old Trafford ground in Manchester. The weather is expected to be bright and sunny and India needs to return to winning away after its last match was washed out due to consistent rain.

The match will be live on fox sports and channel 9 in Australia from 10.30 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time. The match will be keenly watched down under as Australia was defeated handsomely by the Indian team. The rivalry between India and Australia has taken the place of India Pakistan rivalry of the past as the neighbour nations don’t play against each other, if not in the multinational tournaments hosted by ICC.

The match should be a close encounter if one of them doesn’t collapse under pressure. Indians, in recent past, have shown that they hold on to their nerves better in crunch situations. Players from both sides need to play the match like they are playing against any other team.

If the win against India in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 is removed from the list, Pakistan’s last win over India in ICC tournament came back in 2009 Champions Trophy in South Africa. Pakistan will try to salvage its record of 0-6 against India in ICC World Cups. They have faced defeat in 1992 as well when they went on to win the ICC World Cup in 1992 under the leadership of current Prime Minister Imran Khan. India has defeated Pakistan in ICC World Cups in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011 and 2015.