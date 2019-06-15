India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match Bangladesh timing, TV channel, how to watch the match online, live streaming: High-voltage match between India and Pakistan will take place on June 16 at Manchester's Old Trafford stadium in England. Ind vs Pak match holds an important place in all ICC tournaments as millions of cricket enthusiasts watch it across the globe.

India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match Bangladesh timing, TV channel, how to watch match online, live streaming: The India Pakistan clash to be played on Sunday in the ICC World Cup 2019 will be the biggest match of this world cup. The match will be live on Star Sports Network from 3.15 PM Bangladesh Standard Time. The Indian think tank will bank on in form batsmen against the fiery bowling attack of Pakistan. Rohit Sharma has been in tremendous form and in the last match against Australia, Hardik Pandya too, cashed in with some lusty hits against the aussie leg spinner Adam Zampa.

The tickets for the match went sold out within hours of opening of booking started. The Asian giants are the top contenders to lift this world cup. The match will gain huge traction in Bangladesh as all these three nations share both sweet and bitter cricket rivalries. The match will be a riveting contest between two arch rivals, one riding high on supreme confidence and a rich vein of form and other struggling with inconsistencies.

India’s strength is consistency while Pakistan’s biggest asset is its unpredictability. India’s performance is always backed by a formidable batting order and a reliable bowling line up and Pakistan’s team is backed by a superlative bowling attack and decent batting group.

Past encounters between India and Pakistan used to be about the battle between India’s star batting line up and Pakistan’s fiery pace attack. Time has changed and India has developed a lethal bowling line up backed up by Jasprit Bumrah who looks more matured than his age in international cricket. The quality of batting never deteriorated in the Indian team and hence in the recent past, India has dominated Pakistan big time except for the few matches like the ICC Champions Trophy Final In 2017.

Squads for India vs Pakistan:

India

Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/capt), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir