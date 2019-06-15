India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match India timing, TV channel, how to watch match online, live streaming: Virat Kohli and co. will take on Sarfraz Ahmed and men on Sunday, June 16 at the Manchester.

India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak: India will meet Pakistan in a match, probably the biggest of the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 16 at the Old Trafford in Manchester. The match between the neighbor nations will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in four different languages from 3 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The match will also be live streamed on the Hotstar.com (Hotstar app) of the star sports network from the same time. The expectation of bright and sunny weather over the weekend in Manchester adds to the excitement for the marquee clash.

India and Pakistan have played each other in every world cup except in the one played in 2007 in the Caribbean. Both India and Pakistan had disastrous world cup campaigns and were knocked out before the super eight phases where a clash between the two teams was certain. India has defeated Pakistan in all the previous six encounters. Pakistan has better track record against India in One Day Internationals but in ICC World Cup, India has always trumped its neighbor.

India will miss the service of Shikhar Dhawan who looked in ominous touch against Australia but fractured his left thumb. The match is widely seen as the battle between India’s star-studded batting line up and Pakistan’s express pace bowling. Indian bowlers are not left too far behind now as the duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have the capability to hit the bat hard and their lethal Yorkers come handy in the death overs.

The duel between Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Amir is highly anticipated. Both Rohit and Amir are in tremendous form as Rohit scored a splendid century against the Proteas and a half-century against Australia and Amir bagged a five-wicket haul against Australia in Taunton.

Squads for India vs Pakistan:

India

Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/capt), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir