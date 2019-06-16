India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Excellent start from Indian openers. They are smashing boundaries as Pakistani bowlers fail to control the running machine, Rohit Sharma. India is batting first after Pakistan opted to field first at the Old Trafford Stadium of Manchester in England. The high-intensity battle commences at 3 pm (India Time) and 2:30 pm (Pakistan time).

Both the teams have come head to head 6 times in the World Cup history and every time India handed over humiliating defeats to Pakistan.

Squads for India vs Pakistan:

India

Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/capt), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir

"It's about just getting into the act, and making sure they're relaxed before this almighty contest" Rameez Raja was at the nets ahead of the #INDvPAK match, and here's what he gathered. pic.twitter.com/dQqq0aQGHi — ICC (@ICC) June 16, 2019