India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan won the toss and India is batting first at the Manchester Old Trafford Cricket Stadium. The high-voltage match commenced at 3 pm in India and at 2:30 pm in Pakistan. On Super Sunday, cricket peers across the world will once again witness another chapter in the all-time greatest rivalry of India and Pakistan.
Both the teams have come head to head 6 times in the World Cup history and every time India handed over humiliating defeats to Pakistan.
Squads for India vs Pakistan:
India
Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav
Pakistan
Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/capt), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir
Live Updates
Boundary!!!
Change in bowling now. Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed hands over the ball to Wahab Riaz. Rohit Sharma hits a boundary and adds 4 runs to the total.
India starts strongly
2 runs of the over. Mohammed Amir is bowling tightly and trying to control the runs. While Indian batsmen KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are trying to collect maximum runs.
India 32/0 after 6 over
India batsmen are playing really well. Rohit Sharma hits a beautiful backfoot drive. SIX!!! Rohit Sharma is now taking the charge.
Warning!!!
Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir gets the second warning from the umpires as he is walking in the batting area. If he gets another warning, then he won't be allowed to bowl today.
India 20/0 after 4.3 overs
Team India holds the number 1 position in the ODI rankings and Pakistan in much below at No.6. Boundary!!! KL Rahul starts in his explosive manner.
India 11/0
After 3 overs, Team India has scored 11 runs. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma eye a strong start to script a big total. Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has a healthy 29.26 bowling average against Right Handed Batsmen.
India 9/0 after 2 overs
With a triple, double and four, India scores 9 runs off the 2nd over. Both the batsmen are playing steadily and looking forward to build a big partnership.
Good over to start
A good over to start as Mohammad Aamir bowls 6 dot balls to start the proceedings. KL Rahul is playing steadily. The next over will be bowled by Hassan Ali. Rohit 534 runs in 13 innings average of 47.63 against Pakistan in ODI
Ind vs Pak
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma walk in to bat for India. Both the batsmen have great batting averages. For Pakistan, Mohammad Aamir will hold the ball and will start the proceedings with his pacy balls.
Pakistan won the toss
Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has won the toss and opted to bowl first, which means Team India will bat first at the Old Trafford stadium of Manchester in England today.