India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak: India is going to have a face-off against Pakistan in the 22nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match is going to be one of the most anticipated clashes of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak: The 22nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup is going to be played between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan. India vs Pakistan World Cup match is one of the most anticipated clashes of the tournament. It will be the clash between India’s outstanding batting lineup and Pakistan’s bowling attack. The match will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground and will commence at 3:00 PM. In the last clash of Pakistan and India which happened in the Champions Trophy final, India was brutally thrashed by Pakistan as the men in blue lost the match by 180 runs which is a massive total.

Mohammad Amir has delivered a high voltage performance in this world cup till now as he took 3 wickets by giving 26 runs against West Indies and 2 wickets by giving 67 runs against England but his game against Australia astonished everyone as the Pakistani pacer took 5 wickets by just giving 30 runs and played a major role in making Australia lose all the 10 wickets at the end. Pakistan lost the game against Australia due to underperforming batsmen of Pakistan. In the Champions Trophy final against India, Amir took many golden wickets like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan and restricted India to chase the target of 338 given by Pakistan, due to which India lost the game by a score of 180 runs.

As per the performance of Indian skipper Virat Kohli is concerned, his performance in the first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against South Africa, he scored 18 runs but in the second match against Australia, Virat Kohli was in a super energetic form as he scored 82 runs against the Kangaroos.

The clash between Mohammad Amir and Virat Kohli is going to be one of the most interesting clashes in the history of sports. Previously in the finals of the Champions Trophy, Mohammad Amir dismissed Virat very early in the game and played a major role in snatching victory from India. So, this time it’s going to be a clash between India’s strong batting line-up and Pakistan’s high voltage bowling attack.

In a press conference, Amir said that there is no extra pressure on him for Pakistan vs India World cup match as it is also a regular match in which they need to prove themselves. He also said that if the Pakistani cricket team will play the game with a positive mindset and try their best, then they can easily register a thumping victory against India. Indian skipper Virat Kohli said in a post-match conference that as soon as they enter the field, everything is calm around them. He concluded his statement by saying that for the players who have experienced this before, the match will be nothing special but a platform to showcase their skills on the field.

Squads for India vs Pakistan:

India

Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/capt), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir