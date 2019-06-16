India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli proves he is a class above the competition during today's India vs Pakistan match by successfully reaching 11,000 career runs.

India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli sets a benchmark for other players to follow, completing 11,000 career runs owing to a spectacular performance in the India vs Pakistan match today, June 16, setting a new world record for the fastest player to reach 11,000 runs. He has broken the record previously held by Sachin Tendulkar, reaching this milestone 222 innings in contrast with Tendulkar’s 276 innings. He is now the third Indian to reach this impressive goal.

Kohli also holds the record for the fastest to reach 10,000 ODI runs, completing the daunting task in his 205th innings against West Indies on October 24, 2018. His brilliant performance in today’s match has put India one step closer to victory.