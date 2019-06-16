India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma scores a ton against Pakistan in the 22nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. This was Rohit Sharma's 24th ODI century and second century in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 so far.

In the 22nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which is being played between India and Pakistan and is one of the most anticipated clashes of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Rohit Sharma, vice-captain of the Indian cricket team, has consistently delivered a high voltage performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and now he scored his 24th ODI Century in the match against Pakistan. This was the third century of Rohit Sharma in the World Cup so far and he has now secured the place in in the list of the Indian Batsmen with the most number of centuries in the ICC Cricket World Cup. Sachin Tendulkar is at the top of the list as the master blaster has scored six world cup centuries and Sourav Ganguly is at the second position with 4 centuries.

Rohit sharma what a player 🏏 brilliant 100 💪👍👌⭐️🔥 24th 100 for @ImRo45 keep going shaaaana — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 16, 2019

Consistent. Brilliant. Mature. What a spectacular 100 by @ImRo45! It’s extra special when it’s #INDvPAK in the WC! #CWC2019 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 16, 2019

Rohit Sharma scored a ton in the match against Pakistan in just 85 balls and scored 9 boundaries and huge sixes. This is Rohit Sharma’s second century in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 so far and by this century, Sharma became the fifth Indian Batsmen to score 2 or more centuries in the world cup. Rohit opened with his new opening partner, KL Rahul after Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the game due to a thumb injury.

Another big one, what a player @ImRo45! Put your foot on the accelerator even harder hit man!!! #cwc19 #INDvPAK — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) June 16, 2019

That cover drive from @imVkohli 🎉🔥 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) June 16, 2019

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul created many records today as they had the first 100-run opening partnership for India against Pakistan in World cup. The last record for the highest opening partnership against Pakistan in the World cup was made by Sachin Tendulkar and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Both of them made 90 runs against Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 1996.