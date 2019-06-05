India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and men will start their World Cup 2019 journey today at the Rose Bowl Stadium against South Africa. The 8th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will commence at around 3 pm (IST), where both teams will be eyeing to win the match and earn 2 precious points. Faf du Plessis and men, who have already lost 2 matches against England and Bangladesh, will have a tough challenge in front of them as Team India is studded with star and big match-winners.
Virat Kohli and co., who is one of the favourite teams to win the championship, are full of confidence as they defeated Bangladesh easily in the warm-up game and will be hoping to start their world cup journey with a victory against South Africa.
Today all eyes will be on Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and MS Dhoni who could be the leading run-getters for their side. While for proteas, their best pacer Dale Stane will be missing the game. Most experienced Hashim Amla, skipper Faf du Plessis, batsmen Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram and David Miller could be the biggest hurdles for Indian bowlers.
Here are the LIVE updates of India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:
Highlights
India wins
With outstanding performances from Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, India outclassed South Africa by 6 wickets in their first match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
Pandya comes in to bat
Hardik Pandya comes in to bat in place of MS Dhoni. He is a pinch hitter for Team India has struck 2 boundaries. In only 5 balls, Pandya has scored 11 runs and eyeing to end the match fast.
Wicket!!!!
Chris Morris caught and bowled MS Dhoni for 34 runs. Although, Team India has reached close to the winning line, but dismissing MSD is a big thing.
India 210/3
Team India requires 20 more runs from 29 balls with 7 wickets in hand. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are now hitting the ball in the air and trying to finish the match quickly.
India 198/3
India needs 35 more runs with 7 wickets in hand and 42 balls remaining. Rabada is bowling well. DROP!!!! It was an easy catch of Rohit Sharma put down by David Miller.
Hundred for Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma completes his 23rd international hundred. The hit-man took 128 balls to complete his century with the help of 10 boundaries and 2 sixes. India need 50 runs with 7 wickets and 50 balls remaining to win the match
India 168/3
Team India is moving slowly towards the winning line and 60 more runs with 7 wickets in hand and 10.3 overs remaining. MS Dhoni 14 (25) and Rohit Sharma 97 (125).
India 160/3
Morris back into the attack. India is close to the winning line and needs only 69 runs to with the match with 7 wickets in hand from 12.4 overs. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are holding the fort. While South Africa who has already lost 2 matches is looking for a miracle here.
150 up for India
150 runs are up for Team India. 77 more runs are required with 7 wickets in hand from remaining 14.5 overs.
India 145/3
India requires another 85 runs with 7 wickets and 16.4 overs remaining. MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are batting for India at the moment, while left-arm spinner Shamsi is bowling in front of them.
Wicket!!!
A soft dismissal. KL Rahul departs after scoring 26 runs off K Rabada's ball. The catch was taken by Faf du Plessis at mid-off. India need 89 runs with 7 wickets and 18.3 overs remaining.
India 139/2
Rohit Sharma is cruising towards his hundred. In 101 balls, he has scored 83 runs and now the collecting the runs quickly. His partner, KL Rahul has scored 26 runs off 39 balls and trying to rotate the strike as much as possible.
India 123/2 after 29 over
Rohit Sharma has scored 64 runs off 85 balls and KL Rahul has scored 21 runs 34 balls so far. Both the batsmen are holding the fort for India, while African bowlers are looking for a breakthrough. Imran Tahir is trying to trap batsmen with his spin but in front of Rohit and Rahul, he is not able to do anything extra-odinary.
Rabada back into the attack
Rabada comes back into the attack. A pace ball takes a thick edge and a single added to the total. African bowler has allowed only 2 runs off his 6 balls. He bowled a dangerous last ball which hit KL Rahul on the stomach.
India 113/2
Rohit Sharma is taking on the African bowlers. A beautiful cut from the backfoot to Shamsi gets another boundary for Rohit Sharma and adds four more runs to India's total. India 115 runs with 8 wickets and 23.0 overs remaining.
100 up for India
India requires another 126 runs with 8 wickets and 24 overs remaining to win their first match against South Africa. KL Rahul hits a boundary off pedal sweep which brings up 100 for India. IND 102 after 26 overs.
Fifty for Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma hits the ball out of the park. A big one to Shamsi. A single with the staright bat and fifty comes up for Rohit. India now need only 137 runs with 8 wickets from 27.0 overs remaining.
Maiden over
What an over by Chris Morris. No runs off last 6 balls, Morris is looking really good and bowled 6 perfect deliveries. India has scored 82 runs with the loss of 2 wickets after 22 overs.
India 82/2
Shamsi to bowl the 21st over. The wrist spinner has been bowling good and has allowed only 3 runs with 1LB of his over. India 82/2 after 21 overs. Proteas are now looking to break the partnership to put some pressure on Indian batsmen.
India 78/2 after 20 overs
Phehlukwayo has been bowling a good line and length so far. But the 20th over was in India's favour as he allowed 10 runs including 2 fours of it. India 78/2 after 20 overs.
Boundary!!!
Phehlukwayo continues the attack. KL Rahul hits a beautiful and skilful straight drive and adds 4 runs to the total. India now need 156 runs to win with 8 wickets in hand from 30.3 overs.
Shamsi comes into attack
Change in bowling, Tabraiz Shamsi comes into the attack. The left-arm wrist spinner will be eyeing to prove himself in front of strong Indian batsmen. On the other side, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are having no problem in playing Shamsi. India 68/2 after 19 overs.
India need 166 runs to win
India need 166 runs with 8 wickets and 33.0 overs remaining. Phehlukwayo is bowling tight line and length and not allowing batsmen to free their arms. In his 4 overs till now, the pacer has given 13 runs and taken an important wicket of Virat Kohli.
KL Rahul comes in to bat
KL Rahul joins Rohit Sharma as Virat Kohli departs for 18 runs. It was the big wicket which South Africans were seeking from a long time. After 16 overs, India has scored 62 runs and now it's time for drinks.
Wicket!!!!!
Virat Kohli departs!!! Quinton de Kock takes a flying catch behind the stumps on Andile Phehlukwayo's ball. Proteas are trying their best to win this match. India 50/2.
50 up for India
Team India has scored 50 runs in 15 overs. Indian skipper Virat Kohli 14(31) and Rohit Sharma 27(47) are looking in good touch. Indian need 176 runs in 35 wickets.
India 44/1
Imran Tahir is bowling the 13th over of the innings. He allowed only 5 runs off 6 deliveries and keen to get a wicket. On the other side, Virat Kohli 12 and Rohit Sharma 28 are looking steady to chase the target.
India 39/1 after 12 overs
It was a tight over by Phehlukwayo who only allowed 3 singles off 6 deliveries. The pacer is trying to mount pressure on Indian batsmen. After 12 overs, India has scored 39 runs with loss of 1 wicket.
India 38/1
Faf du Plessis has handed over the ball to Phehlukwayo. A big appeal for LBW against Rohit Sharma but the umpire says not out on it. South African skipper took the review but the 3rd umpire supported field umpire's decision.
India 34/1 after 10 overs
After 10 overs, India has scored 33 runs with the loss of one wicket. Shikhar Dhawan was the last man to depart and now Rohit and Kohli are holding the fort.
India 31/1
Morris is bowling 9th over of the innings and looking for a wicket. On the other side, explosive batsman Rohit Sharma is punishing the bad balls and throwing them out of the park. India 31/1
Six!!!!
Rohit Sharma hit a biggy. 6 runs have been added to the total with a powerful strike to Rabada. Sharma hits 2 boundaries after a sixer and has powered 14-runs to the chase. India 29/1 after 8 overs.
Kohli replaces Dhawan
Indian skipper Virat Kohli walks in to bat in place of Shikhar Dhawan who went back to the pavilion after scoring 8 runs. Africa is looking for some more early breakthroughs. while Indian batsmen are looking to build a partnership.
Wicket!!!!
Shikhar Dhawan departs!!! Krigso Rabada removed Shikhar Dhawan as he was caught behind the stumps by Quinton de Kock. The left-handed batsman scored 8 runs before going back to the pavilion.
Wicket!!!!
India 11/0
At the end of 4th over, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have scored 11 runs. Morris and Rabada are bowling a good line and length. It's a slow start for India as both the batsmen are taking time to settle down.
Chris Morris comes into the attack
Chris Morris comes into the attack in place of Imran Tahir. Morris beats Rohit Sharma on his first ball and balls takes the top edge on the second ball. The ball landed in no-mans land. Both the batsmen are living dangerously.
Drop!!!!
Rohit Sharma was dropped by African skipper Faf du Plessis on the second slip off Rabada's short ball. It was a perfect short-pitch ball and Rabada is not happy with this. Second chance missed by Africans. India 4/0 after 2 overs.
India 3/0
Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have started confidently and scored 3 runs in the first over of the Indian innings. Krigso Rabada comes out to bowl the second over and there was a chance to get Dhawan's wicket on the second ball.
India need 228 runs to win
Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma walk in to bat for India. The Men in Blue need 228 runs to win their opening game at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. For Africa, Imran Tahir will start the proceedings.
Bhuvi dismisses Imran Tahir on the last ball of the innings. India has restricted South Africa for only 227 runs in their respective 50 overs and dismissed 9 wickets. Now Team India need 228 runs to win.
Final 3 balls
Imran Tahir joins Rabada on the crease after the dismissal of Chriss Morris. The wicket was taken by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and captain Kohli took the catch.
Wicket in the final over
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl the final over of the innings. He had bowled the first over and he will be bowling the last one too. Bhuvi removes Morris on his second ball.
Drop!!!!!
Bumrah to bowl the second last over. Rabada on strike. A dot ball, followed by a single hand overstrike to Morris. Bumrah has bowled good so far. On his 4th ball, Bumrah drops a catch and a single is taken on that ball. Rabada comes back on strike and he plays a cracking cover drive for 4 runs. RSA 224/7.
RSA 218/7
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is bowling his 9th and innings 48th over. Virat Kohli and men are trying to the end Proteas' innings soon, while Morris and Rabada are hitting the ball hard. Morris is close to his half-century and has scored 41 runs so far.
South Africa 208/7
At the end of the 47 overs, South Africa is 209 runs with the loss of 7 wickets. Indian bowlers have bowled aight line and length so far. On the other side, African batsmen are trying to get maximum runs from last a few overs.
200 up for South Africa
Final few overs are underway now and Africa has crossed the 200 runs mark. Morris and Rabada are playing really good and both the batsmen are trying to set a fighting total against India.
South Africa 190/7
South African batsmen are now trying to collect runs quickly and hit some big shot as only 5 overs are now left. Morris and Rabada are now punishing the bad balls and taking risks as they don't have much overs left.
South Africa 174/7
Chahal bowled his 9th over and allows 9 runs off it. Indian bowlers have been dominating throughout the innings and trying to restrict the African batting line up before 200 runs.
Rabada joins Morris
New batsman Krigso Rabada replaces Phehlukwayo and joins Chriss Morris at the crease. After 41 overs, South Africa has scored 170 with the loss of 7 wickets.