India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: After Indian bowlers outstanding performance, batsmen are showing some really good strokes. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma has struck a fifty and India need around 128-runs to win the match. India restricted South Africa for 227 runs and Virat Kohli and men have a target of 228 runs to achieve. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up 2 wickets each. While spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dismantled 4 South African batsmen. Kuldeep Yadav also bagged 1 wicket and restricted South Africa for a low total.

India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli and men will start their World Cup 2019 journey today at the Rose Bowl Stadium against South Africa. The 8th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will commence at around 3 pm (IST), where both teams will be eyeing to win the match and earn 2 precious points. Faf du Plessis and men, who have already lost 2 matches against England and Bangladesh, will have a tough challenge in front of them as Team India is studded with star and big match-winners.

Virat Kohli and co., who is one of the favourite teams to win the championship, are full of confidence as they defeated Bangladesh easily in the warm-up game and will be hoping to start their world cup journey with a victory against South Africa.

Today all eyes will be on Indian skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and MS Dhoni who could be the leading run-getters for their side. While for proteas, their best pacer Dale Stane will be missing the game. Most experienced Hashim Amla, skipper Faf du Plessis, batsmen Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram and David Miller could be the biggest hurdles for Indian bowlers.

Here are the LIVE updates of India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: