India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match preview: The Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium of Southampton in England will host India’s first match at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on Wednesday. It will be the 8th match of the tournament, where Team India will lock horns against South Africa. The match is expected to be another nail-biting encounter just like all the recent matches and will commence at 3 pm as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). Faf du Plessis and men, who have already faced the defeat twice so far in the tournament, taking on the stars studded Team India will not be an easy task. Proteas will be looking forward to bounce back on the winning track, while Virat Kohl and co. who is one of the favourites to win the title will be hoping to start their world cup journey with a victory.

Team India who had won bilateral series against Australia and New Zealand and had buried the teams on their soils earlier this year, has been in a great form and would like to continue their dominance. In the warm-up match against Bangladesh, Men in Blue had performed outstandingly well in all the departments of the game. The team who has been struggling with the number 4 position also found the perfect man for the role in name of KL Rahul who had struck an impressive ton.

India has a strong and deep batting line-up as it consists Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik and all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravinder Jadeja who are capable of scoring and chasing gigantic totals.

The bowling department is also equally dangerous as speedsters Mohammad Shami, Bhuvnesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah bowls above 140 kph. In the spin department, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav can trap any batsmen with their turning balls.

Talking about South Africa, Proteas have Aiden Makram, David Miller, Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy could be the leading run scorers for their side. India needs to be beware of Hashim Amla as he is the most experienced batsman in his side and the most dangerous man. While all eyes will be on Quinton de Kock who was the leading scorer for Mumbai Indians in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL 2019).

Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phelukwayo will have the responsibility with the ball in the high-intensity game.

Squads for India vs South Africa ICC Cricket World Cup stage match:

South Africa SquadQuinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks, Hashim Amla, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi

India SquadVirat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar