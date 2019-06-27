India vs West Indies, Ind Vs Wi, ICC World Cup 2019 weather updates: Indian players were forced to train indoors on Tuesday after a mild rain shower. However, the met department in the UK predicted that it will be sunny and brighter at Old Trafford, Manchester today.

India vs West Indies, Ind Vs Wi, ICC World Cup 2019 weather updates: India will take on West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester today, June 27, 2019. The match holds great importance for both the teams as it will decide which of the team will make its way to the semi-finals. It is India’s sixth world cup match and Indian supporters are more concerned about the weather conditions than that of anything. Some of the much-anticipated matches in the past were ruined by rain and it seems that mid to moderate showers are following India in every other stadium. However, the weather will shower some mercy on the match scheduled for today.

The UK Met Department has predicted bright and sunny weather conditions for India vs West Indies World Cup Match. It has also issued heat wave alerts for Southern areas of the United Kingdom. The day is going to be hot and humid for both the teams. While the West Indies have nothing to lose, India need to come out unbeaten to keep their track record of winning unaffected.

India (Possible XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies (Possible XI): Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas