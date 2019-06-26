Indian Bowling coach Bharat Arun has come in defense of the embattling former captain MS Dhoni after a slow inning against Afghanistan in the last match of ICC World cup 2019. The experts were of the view that it was Dhoni’s inning that took the momentum away from the Indian batting inning.
The issue got to another level when Sachin Tendulkar, the biggest approver of dhoni’s approach of taking time and accelerating in the later part of the inning criticized the world cup winning captain openly for the first time.
The experts and fans compared the fluent inning played by the Captain Virat Kohli on the same pitch where Dhoni struggled to rotate strike. The comparison between the two batting maestros with different batting styles and techniques has irked the Indian bowling coach as he has advised and requested the fans to no to be too harsh on MS Dhoni for one average inning where he couldn’t get it going. He emphasized that Dhoni’s tactics backfired for him and the team but it was really tough out there to hit the balls in the gaps on that pitch where balls were holding up in the surface.
India had posted a modest total on the scoreboard against Afghanistan which they barely defended thanks to outstanding performances from the owlers especially the pacer duo of Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Burmah.