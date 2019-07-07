iTV Network releases rap number to wish Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue for next stage of ICC Cricket World Cup: iTV Network releases rap number to wish Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue for next stage of ICC Cricket World Cup: iTV Network has come up with a rap, praising the performance of India players in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The song also wished Virat Kohli and company for the next stage of the ICC's biggest event.

iTV Network releases rap number to wish Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue for next stage of ICC Cricket World Cup: The iTV Network has released a rap number, whishing Virat Kohli-led team for the next stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. In a one-minute 23-second video, the rapper is seeing praising top performers of the team including the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya. It goes with the name “World Cup India Kay Naam”. The song starts with the featuring of the skipper who wears 18 number jersey. It says that the Men in Blue are not alone, the whole country is supporting and behind them.

The rap says that the team have won thousands of cricket matches but this time, it is an opportunity for them to repeat the history by winning the third World Cup after 1983 and 2011. It adds that cricket is the top game in India where it is considered as a religion. The video says that India will teach opponents a lesson and they would have no idea how it happened.

iTV Network releases rap number to support India for the next stage of #WorldCup2019#CWC19 #CWC2019 pic.twitter.com/4bVi8gLyQf — NewsX (@NewsX) July 7, 2019

India are set to lock horns in the first semi-final of the tournament against New Zealand in Manchester on Tuesday (July 9). The team is currently staying at the first spot in the points ranking with 15 games. Virat and company won seven games out of nine in the league stage and lost only one clash to England. Their match against New Zealand was washed-out.

The team achieved the top spot following the spectacular performances by Kohli, Sharma, Bumrah, Shami and others. Sharma, a right-handed experienced opener, became the first batsman to score five centuries in the tournament, breaking Kumar Sangakkara’s record of smashing four centuries in the World cup 2015. The 32-year-old also became the leading run-scorer in the World Cup 2019 with 647 runs.