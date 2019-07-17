MS Dhoni retirement: Captain cool MS Dhoni, who led the side for almost a decade and guided Men in Blue to win the World 2011, T20 World Cup and other prestigious titles, will not go to West Indies. The reports say that MS Dhoni may make the big announcement of his retirement from international cricket soon. According to a news website, MS Dhoni has said goodbye to international cricket. It later removed the news.

The retirement reports of Dhoni have been doing rounds right from the beginning of the World cup 2019. A few days back, reports stated that the wicket-keeper-batsman is unlikely to be picked for the West Indies tour. India are scheduled to play two Test matches, three ODI and three T20Is.

After New Zealand defeated India in the first semi-final of the recently-concluded World Cup, reports started hitting the internet that Dhoni may announce his retirement. As long as Dhoni was at the crease, India was in the match. But in a quest to score a double, Martin Guptill hit a direct throw. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 50 off 72 balls after coming at No. 7. Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly have said that Dhoni would have made a difference if he came at No 5.