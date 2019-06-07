The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s request to allow former Indian captain MS Dhoni to wear the gloves with Balidan insignia.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has rejected the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s request to allow former Indian captain MS Dhoni to wear wicketkeeping gloves with Balidan insignia. Rejecting BCCI’s request, ICC said that it is against the rules and regulations for international cricket events, especially when it comes to World Cup, and the international cricket governing body can not permit any individual to display any items, message or logo on clothes or cricketing equipment.

In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicket-keeper gloves. In a press release, ICC official Claire Furlong said that the international cricketing body had asked the BCCI to get the symbol removed. The statement reads that the insignia was spotted on Dhoni’s gloves and can be seen clearly.

Television channels have been playing the video of MS Dhoni stumping Phehlukwayo in the 40th over of South Africa’s innings on a turning delivery by Yuzvendra Chahal in the ICC World Cup 2019 match number 8.

Earlier the today, BCCI had supported the legend for his silent and nobel act and had written to the ICC seeking permission for it. Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai had said that the ICC rules say any insignia worn by any player shouldn’t have any religious, military, or commercial significance, but in this case, the insignia has none of those connotations. So BCCI will tell the ICC that there is no need to remove that logo.

IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla batted for Dhoni and said that the MS Dhoni has not violated any norm of the ICC by sporting the badge.