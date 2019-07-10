Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the post-match conference talked about the mistakes that Team India did today in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 1st semi-finals. New Zealand eliminated India by 18 from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Team India faced a defeat against New Zealand on Sunday and got eliminated from the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Virat Kohli and men were bundled out for 221 runs and fell 18 runs short of the target of 240 runs. In the post-match conference, Virat Kohli talked about the lack of execution of plan and mistakes which happened today. Answering a question Virat Kohli said, players are the ones who feel who feels most disappointed after such heart-breaking defeats.

Kohli said that it always feels bad when the team plays well throughout the tournament and then 45 minutes of bad cricket changes the result. New Zealand deserved the win as they piled on the misery on Team India. At times, shot-selection could have been better. Otherwise, the team played really good cricket.

“Really proud of the way we competed throughout the tournament. As I said, come the knockouts, it’s anyone’s game and New Zealand showed more composure. They were braver than us and deserve to win. Thanks to all the fans, thanks for coming out in huge numbers,” he added.

After the defeat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted to console. In his tweet, PM Modi said, the result of the match is disappointing but men in blue fought till the end and their spirit was commendable. Team India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which the nation is proud.

A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia’s fighting spirit till the very end. India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud. Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. #INDvsNZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2019

Rahul Gandhi in his tweet said, Though they’re a billion broken hearts tonight, Team India, you put up a great fight and are deserving of our love & respect.