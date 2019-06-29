New Zealand vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE match score, NZ vs Aus LIVE, Aus vs NZ match score: Kangaroos and Kiwi face each other at the Lord's Cricket Stadium in England today. The match will start at 6 pm and readers can catch all the live written updates here.

England’s Lord’s Cricket ground will today host another enthralling battle at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, in which, 2015 finalists Austalia and New Zealand will lock horns. The match will start at around 6 pm (IST) and the toss will be performed 30 minutes before the action. Both the team have been in outstanding forms as they lost only one match each and won their rest of the battles. Austalia and New Zealand have played 7 matches each and Kangaroos won 6 matches to bag 12 points and the first position at the points table. Aaron Finch and army only faced a defeat against India at the Oval by 36 runs.

On the other side, New Zealand has won 5 matches and are on the 3rd position at the points table with 11 points. The BlackCaps have only lost to Pakistan in their recent match by 6 wickets and 5 balls to spare. While their 1 match against India was washed out due to rain.

Today, both teams will try to outclass each other and bag 2 more points. Australia has already qualified for the semis with 12 points and Kiwi have a good chance to reserve their berth for the next round with today’s victory.

Squads for Austalia vs New Zealand match:

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ish Sodhi

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Shaun Marsh, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson