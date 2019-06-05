New Zealand vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: The 9th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played between New Zealand and Bangladesh. Bangladesh will enter the field with high confidence as they performed brilliantly as the team scored 330 runs against South Africa in their last match, on the other hand, the black caps are also in a high voltage forms as they smashed Sri Lanka in their previous won the match by 10 wickets.
Also known as the underdogs of the cricketing world, Bangladesh marked a tremendous victory in its match against Sri Lanka in the first match of the ICC World Cup 2019. Mushfiqur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan both delivered a super energetic performance in the previous match as Shakib scored 75 runs and Mushfiqur scored 78 runs in the match. Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Murtaza took a few bold decisions to make his team snatch victory from South Africa. Bangladesh will try its best to continue its form and take control over the Kiwis in today’s match.
On the other hand, New Zealand has proved itself as one of the most stable teams of all time. New Zealand has performed very well till now in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The team consists of some match winners and big names like Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill and Trent Boult.
Highlights
New Zealand wins the match by 2 wickets
New Zealand just needs one run and Mustafizur is going to deliver the 47th over. And here goes the match ending boundary. New Zealand bags victory by two wickets.
NZ 244/8
Saifuddin delivering the 47th over, and a shock for the kiwis, Matt Henry clean bowled at 6 runs. Now the game is getting intense as New Zealand has only two wickets left. Ferguson walks in, and ohhh, two wide balls consecutively, both the teams under immense pressure. And here goes a boundary on the last ball by Ferguson.
NZ 235/7
Mustafizur Rahman back in action. New Zealand needs to play safe. And here goes a boundary on the fourth ball of the 46th over. Mustafizur trying his best to make it for his team.
NZ 227/7
Saifuddin again in action, Matt Henry and Santner struggling to hit a boundary, ohhhh, here goes a boundary by Santner on the fourth ball of the 45th over. New Zealand on it's way to win.
NZ 218/6
Saifuddin is back in action, but ohh, here goes a boundary on the first ball of the over. Neesham struggling to hit the ball, strike returns to Grandhomme. Ohhh, one more down of New zealand, de Grandhomme caught out by Rahim at 15 runs. Mitchell Santner to enter the field.
NZ 212/5
Mustafizur again in action, and here goes a boundary on the second ball of the over by Neesham. Ohh, a wide ball. Mustafizur trying his best to stop the kiwis from scoring.
NZ 205/5
Shakib back in action, de Grandhomme finding a gap to hit boundary. Shakib not letting the kiwis score a boundary. Ohh, a wide ball.
NZ 200/5
Mortaza back in action but ohh, a no ball. And here goes a boundary by de Grandhomme. Mortaza restricts the kiwis by not letting them hit boundaries.
NZ 193/5
Mosaddek back in action, and here goes a wicket, this time it's big, Ross Taylor down at a score of 82 caught out by Rahim. This wicket can be the game changer. de Grandhomme comes to bat.
NZ 191/4
Mehidy Hasan back in action, trying his best to restrict kiwis from scoring boundaries. Gave just four runs in the 38th over.
NZ 178/4
Mehidy back in action on and here goes a six on the first ball of 36th over by Neesham. Neesham and Taylor giving their best to make New Zealand win the match.
NZ 169/4
Mosaddek again in action, Taylor and Neesham struggling to hit a boundary. No boundary in this over. New Zealannd at a score of 169 runs with a loss of 4 wickets after 35 overs.
NZ 165/4
Mehidy Hasan back in attack, delivered four consecutive dot balls. And its a run out appeal, let's see, not out. What a brilliant over by Mehidy.
NZ 164/4
Mosaddek back in action, gave no run in the first two balls of the over and ohh, its a wide ball. Again a dot ball, Mosaddek trying his best to restrict kiwis.
138/2
Mustafizur back in action, gave just three runs in the first three balls of the over. Here goes a boundary at the fourth ball of the over by Taylor. Ooo, a wide ball by Mustafizur. Last ball of the over.
NZ 123/2
Mustafizur back in action but ohh, here goes a boundary on his first ball. Mustafizur trying his best to take wickets. New Zealand at a score of 123 runs with a loss of 2 wickets after 23 overs.
116/2
Mosaddek back in attack, New Zealand is maintaining a good run rate throughout. No boundaries again, run rate dropping at a slow pace.
NZ 112/2
Mustafizur again in action, Taylor struggling to hit a boundary. Williamson on strike, unable to hit the ball. No boundaries in this over.
NZ 110/2
Mosaddek comes in attack and here goes the first boundary on the first ball of the over by Ross Taylor. Mosaddek restricted their kiwis from scoring any other boundary.
NZ 105/2
Mustafizur Rehman back in action, restricting the Kiwis to hit a boundary. No boundaries in this over. New Zealand at a score of 105 runs with a loss of two wickets after 19 overs.
NZ 101/2
Shakib again in action and ohh, here goes a boundary on the second ball of the 18th over. Shakib trying his best to not allow the kiwis to hit boundaries.
NZ 90/2
Mehidy Hasan back in attack, gave no runs in the first three balls of the over. Here goes a boundary on the fourth ball of the 17th over by Williamson.
85/2
Shakib back in action, Williamson struggling to hit the ball, no boundary till the fifth ball of the over. Shakib trying his best to take hold in the match.
NZ 82/2
Mohammad Saifuddin comes into attack, trying his best to restrict kiwis from hitting boundaries. Ohhh, and here goes a boundary on the last ball of the over by Ross Taylor.