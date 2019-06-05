New Zealand vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: The 9th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup is going to start in a few minutes and all eyes will be on the star players of both the sides including, Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rehman and a few more. The match is going to be one of the most breathtaking matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: The 9th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played between New Zealand and Bangladesh. Bangladesh will enter the field with high confidence as they performed brilliantly as the team scored 330 runs against South Africa in their last match, on the other hand, the black caps are also in a high voltage forms as they smashed Sri Lanka in their previous won the match by 10 wickets.

Also known as the underdogs of the cricketing world, Bangladesh marked a tremendous victory in its match against Sri Lanka in the first match of the ICC World Cup 2019. Mushfiqur Rahman and Shakib Al Hasan both delivered a super energetic performance in the previous match as Shakib scored 75 runs and Mushfiqur scored 78 runs in the match. Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Murtaza took a few bold decisions to make his team snatch victory from South Africa. Bangladesh will try its best to continue its form and take control over the Kiwis in today’s match.

On the other hand, New Zealand has proved itself as one of the most stable teams of all time. New Zealand has performed very well till now in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The team consists of some match winners and big names like Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill and Trent Boult.