Having endured heavy losses in the last three matches, South Africa is in desperate need of a win and they will have to play out of their skin to defeat this New Zealand team playing in red hot form in this ICC World Cup 2019.

The 24th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 will be played between South Africa and New Zealand. The match will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday. As per the performance till now is considered, New Zealand is one of the strongest team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and has lost only one game out of four games played till now, on the other hand, South Africa has won just a single game till now and is at the bottom of the points table.

New Zealand demolished the Lankan Lions in the opening game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and thrashed them by 10 wickets. After that, the Kiwis defeated Afghanistan and Bangladesh by 7 and 2 wickets respectively and their fourth match against India got washed off due to the rains.

While South Africa lost their first game played against the Host team England by a huge score of 104 runs, second game and third game by Bangladesh and India by 21 runs and six wickets respectively.

Squads:

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.