After winning a crucial toss, Afghanistan have chosen to bat first. It is going to be the 36th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 in which Pakistan will take on Afghanistan at Headingley Stadium. Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan will be eyeing to defeat tournament minnows and take two points which are must for the team. The team have won two consecutive victories against South Africa and New Zealand.
Pakistan is witnessing the same as the ten teams are right now in the group like it had in 1992 World Cup. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side opened the campaign with a loss and followed it up with a win, while their third match was washed out.
While Afghanistan team have lost all its games. The team have played an interesting game against India in the last match but failed to claim the victory.
Live Updates
Four!
On the first ball of Shadab Khan, Ikhram hits boundary towards the slip. Pakistan has no slip player so the Afghans successfully mounts ball towards the boundary.
Four!
Asghar did it again hits boundary at the Wahab Riaz ball. The batsman Asghar have the capacity to lead the team with few runs. The last ball is a top edge though which falls in a vacant area and allows Afghanistan to pick 2 runs.
Hafeez to Ikhram
Hafeez is not as threatening as other bowlers so the Afghanistan batsman are making sure they don't show respect but to throw the ball out of the boundary.
Rahmat Shah departs at 35
Rahmat Shah was looking so good. Tries to flick the ball to the leg-side, gets the leading edge and the catch is taken at covers. The set batsman, at last, gives up.
Asghar Afghan joins Ikhram Ali
Asghar Afghan joined Ikhram Ali. As spinner Imad Wasim takes his first wicket. The Afghans are looking desperate but have to survive till the last.
Afghan lose third wicket
Imad Wasim doesn't cause much trouble to the Afghanistan batsmen as they take five singles from the first five balls. Now he takes wicket. Afghan lost its third wicket.
Afghanistan look to rebuild their innings
Afghanis have taken the run-rate at high as the team is batting with full concentration. Now finally things are starting to settle as Afghanistan look to rebuild their innings after losing 2 wickets in 2 balls.
After 7 overs, Afghanistan 39/2
Rahmat is looking in fine form as he comes out with his drives to fetch boundaries while the team is still under prsssure. He scores one boundary off Shaheen and then takes a double with a pull over deep mid-wicket.
After 5 overs, Afghanistan 31/2
After 5 overs, Afghanistan 31/2. Rahmat Shah 12, Ikram Ali Khil 0. The Afghanistan team is witnessing pressure. Now the opener batsman Rahmat have to save the team.
Shaheen strikes twice in same over
Ikram Ali joins Rahmat. Shaheen comes back good in the next two balls as he removes the dangerous Gulbadin Naib and Hashmatullah Shahidi in back-to-back deliveries.
Shaheen Afridi heading towards hat-trick
Shaheen Afridi has taken two wickets. Now the bowler is heading towrds hat-trick. It is interesting to see, can bowler will take the hat-trick or not.
After 3 overs, Afghanistan 9/0
Rahmat Shah 4, Gulbadin Naib 5. Much better from the off-spinner. Imad doesn't concede from the first five balls but couldn't help to stop the boundary off his final ball.