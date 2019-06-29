Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Pakistan on Saturday is taking on Afghanistan in the 36th match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Pakistan in its earlier clash against New Zealand claimed victory.

After winning a crucial toss, Afghanistan have chosen to bat first. It is going to be the 36th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 in which Pakistan will take on Afghanistan at Headingley Stadium. Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan will be eyeing to defeat tournament minnows and take two points which are must for the team. The team have won two consecutive victories against South Africa and New Zealand.

Pakistan is witnessing the same as the ten teams are right now in the group like it had in 1992 World Cup. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side opened the campaign with a loss and followed it up with a win, while their third match was washed out.

While Afghanistan team have lost all its games. The team have played an interesting game against India in the last match but failed to claim the victory.