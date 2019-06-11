Pakistan is ready to take on Australia tomorrow at Taunton on Wednesday on the 17th game of the World Cup 2019. In the last match, Australia showed pretty ordinary performance as they lost the game against India. Sarfaraz Ahmed-led team lost 12 ODI matches consecutively. They have lost 13 out of 14 encounters against five-time World Cup winners.

Pakistan is ready to take on Australia tomorrow at Taunton on Wednesday on the 17th game of the World Cup 2019. After beating England, Pakistan will look to carry their winning habit as they take on Australia. On the other hand, Australia will look to come back to the World Cup after a big defeat against India. Australia’s performance in the last two games was not satisfiable. In the last match, Australia showed pretty ordinary performance as they lost the game against India. Although they won the match against West Indies by 16 runs, didn’t look quite in control as well, on the other hand, Sarfaraz Ahmed-led team lost 12 ODI matches consecutively. They have lost 13 out of 14 encounters against five-time World Cup winners.

When is Pakistan vs Australia match, what time will the match begin?

Pakistan vs Australia match is to take place on June 12, 2019, at 3 pm Indian Standard Time(IST). The match will begin at 3.00 pm in Pakistan and 7.30 pm in Australia.

How to watch Pakistan vs Australia match online?

The match will be streamed live online on Hotstar. Latest update will also be available on newsx.com.

What is the venue for the Pakistan vs Australia match?

Pakistan vs Australia match will be played at the County Ground, Taunton.

Predicted line-up for Pakistan vs Australia match

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Jason Behrendorff/Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/capt), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir